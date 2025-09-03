Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 975.0% in August

Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,900 shares, anincreaseof975.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 828,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 204,155 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Mexico Equity and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

