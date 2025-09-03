Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 784,500 shares, anincreaseof1,133.5% from the July 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock remained flat at $4.31 during trading on Wednesday. 4,704,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,303,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

