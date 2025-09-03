ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,900 shares, anincreaseof1,329.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN makes up approximately 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,384. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.5758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.6%.

(Get Free Report)

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.