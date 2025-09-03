ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,900 shares, anincreaseof1,329.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN makes up approximately 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,384. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
