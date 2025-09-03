United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.69, but opened at $55.09. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 103,793 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRKS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

