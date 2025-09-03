FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,300 shares, agrowthof1,581.7% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FBC Trading Down 50.0%
OTCMKTS FBCD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,922. FBC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About FBC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FBC
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Zscaler Shares Can Hit a Fresh High Before Year-End
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
- What is a Dividend King?
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.