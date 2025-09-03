FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,300 shares, agrowthof1,581.7% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FBC Trading Down 50.0%

OTCMKTS FBCD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,922. FBC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get FBC alerts:

About FBC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FBC Holding, Inc markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com.

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.