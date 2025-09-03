BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Financial Review

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) pays out 336.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Mid Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and First Mid Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $196.95 million 0.76 $18.62 million $0.19 45.74 First Mid Bancshares $330.72 million 2.91 $78.90 million $3.52 11.39

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ). First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 2.72% 1.76% 0.15% First Mid Bancshares 18.32% 10.09% 1.15%

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

