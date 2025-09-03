Reviewing XPO (NYSE:XPO) & J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XPO and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO 1 0 19 0 2.90 J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 10 11 1 2.59

XPO currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus target price of $164.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than XPO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

97.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of XPO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

XPO has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPO and J.B. Hunt Transport Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO $8.07 billion 1.83 $387.00 million $2.89 43.41 J.B. Hunt Transport Services $12.09 billion 1.15 $570.89 million $5.50 26.08

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than XPO. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XPO and J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO 4.32% 26.48% 5.57% J.B. Hunt Transport Services 4.59% 14.26% 6.69%

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats XPO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 118,171 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 100,825 units; and manages a fleet of 5,944 company-owned tractors, 436 independent contractor trucks, and 7,567 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 12,574 company-owned trucks, 674 customer-owned trucks, and 4 contractor trucks. The company also operates 27,194 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 5,406 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource their transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,166 company-owned trucks, 225 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,212 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 102 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 27 company-owned tractors and 13,561 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

