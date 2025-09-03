Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adeclineof70.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

