Amundi Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Amundi grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,426,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

TMO stock opened at $486.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.01 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

