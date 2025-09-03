Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 894,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,294,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.45% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

