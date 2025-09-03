Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Equinix worth $240,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $771.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $781.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

