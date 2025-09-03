Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 716.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Down 21.2%
HUTCY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile
