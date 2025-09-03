Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 716.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Down 21.2%

HUTCY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand name. The company also provides voice services, including local, international direct dialing (IDD), and international roaming; 5G, wireless Internet access, international MMS, and SMS, as well as downloadable infotainment services; digital lifestyle and roaming services; 5G broadband, telemedicine, dietitian consultation, FinTech, gaming, and music applications; data plans; and develops business and corporate solutions comprising mobile business, information technology, smart city, Internet of Things, and big data.

