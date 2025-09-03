Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares Dividend of $0.76

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.758 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 555.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Fortescue Trading Down 2.2%

Fortescue stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FSUGY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Fortescue from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie cut Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fortescue

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.