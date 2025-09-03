UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE ARR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 208,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.39. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.08.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
