UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ARR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 208,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.39. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

