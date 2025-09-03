Appaloosa LP Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.