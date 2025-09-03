Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $588.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $597.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

