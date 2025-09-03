Ancora Advisors LLC Has $89.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,993 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.