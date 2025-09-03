Belmont Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 928.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CAT opened at $415.81 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.65 and its 200 day moving average is $361.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

