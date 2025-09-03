Evercore ISI Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $80.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 315,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,848. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,500. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,977.12. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,565,710. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

