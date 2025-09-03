Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 441,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 416,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,066 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

