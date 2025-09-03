Amundi Buys 813,331 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Amundi raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $851,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,705,000 after acquiring an additional 423,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

