Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

