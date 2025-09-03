Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.2 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.200–0.150 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Up 19.7%

NYSE M opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 160.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,039,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 301,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

