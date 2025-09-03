REV Group, Inc. $REVG is Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC cut its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,365 shares during the period. REV Group makes up about 28.8% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $72,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 345.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

