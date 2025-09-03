The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,338,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $245.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.95. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

