AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes $17.33 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.43% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,266,663.96. This trade represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

