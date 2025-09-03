Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 11.8% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.