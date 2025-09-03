iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $456,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $66.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

