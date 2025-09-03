Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,769 shares of company stock worth $21,532,536. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $469.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.54 and its 200-day moving average is $515.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

