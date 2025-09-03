Alexis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Alexis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $406.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

