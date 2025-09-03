Reviewing Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) & Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Johnson Matthey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $474.06 million 1.87 $39.43 million $3.40 17.82 Johnson Matthey $14.89 billion 0.29 $475.91 million N/A N/A

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Johnson Matthey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 0 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Matthey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 10.44% 21.57% 13.85% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America beats Johnson Matthey on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments. The Business to Business Products Group segment’s customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, jet fuel and biofuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment customers include retailers of cat litter and related accessories such as mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores as well as distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

