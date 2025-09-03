Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, adeclineof88.1% from the July 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 21.00%.The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.