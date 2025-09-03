Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSGP. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4%

CSGP opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.