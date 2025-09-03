Reviewing ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) & Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30% ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReTo Eco-Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eagle Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33 ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Materials presently has a consensus target price of $254.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.24 $463.42 million $13.58 16.64 ReTo Eco-Solutions $1.83 million 7.58 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats ReTo Eco-Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls. It also offers construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects. Further, it offers roadside assistance services, including towing, jump start, tire change, automobile repair services, and other services; and provision of designs, develops, and sells customized software solutions, such as logistics management system, retail management system, fleet management system, and vehicle rental management system. Additionally, the company provides parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for environmental protection projects. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

