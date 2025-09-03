Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adeclineof83.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Covalon Technologies Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of CVALF stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
