Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adeclineof83.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CVALF stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.