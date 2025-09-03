SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

SailPoint Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. SailPoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,616,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,453,000.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.