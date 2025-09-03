SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.
SailPoint Trading Up 1.3%
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,616,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,453,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
