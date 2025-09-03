Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crawford United Price Performance

Crawford United stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

