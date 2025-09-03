Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adropof90.9% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRHF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Chervon has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.