Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adropof90.9% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHRHF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Chervon has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
Chervon Company Profile
