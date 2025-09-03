Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 70,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 72,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Galway Metals Stock Up 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

