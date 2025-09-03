LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LGL Group, Inc. (The) (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. LGL Group shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 7,937 shares changing hands.

LGL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13.

About LGL Group

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.