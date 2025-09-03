Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as high as C$16.50. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 1,127,985 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.96%.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

