Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 128,599 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.