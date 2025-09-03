Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 128,599 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 92,522.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

