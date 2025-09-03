5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as high as C$15.52. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$15.02, with a volume of 198,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNP

5N Plus Stock Down 4.4%

About 5N Plus

The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.84.

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.