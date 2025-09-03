5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as high as C$15.52. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$15.02, with a volume of 198,226 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
