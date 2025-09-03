Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$6.00. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 205,960 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.17.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.2%

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.