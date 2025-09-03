QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.41 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 485.20 ($6.50). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 475.80 ($6.37), with a volume of 832,546 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QQ. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.60.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517, for a total value of £388,060.20. Also, insider Martin Cooper acquired 9,857 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 per share, with a total value of £49,777.85. Insiders bought 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,806 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

