United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.52 ($14.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,161 ($15.55). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.40), with a volume of 979,175 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,535.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,089.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161, for a total transaction of £135,628.02. Also, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,691 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161, for a total value of £54,462.51. Insiders have acquired 79 shares of company stock valued at $89,203 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

