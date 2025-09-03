UBS Group Raises MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $10.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MFA Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in MFA Financial by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

