KeyCorp Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $176.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.11. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

