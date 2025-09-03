Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $266.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $259.01 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,620. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,192,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

