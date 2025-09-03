AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $9.75

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $9.75 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.